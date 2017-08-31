Jetking Info's board meeting on September 12, 2017

Please be informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (meeting no 03/2017-18) will be held on Tuesday, 12th September 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 5th Floor, Amore Building, Junction of 2nd and 4th Road, Khar (W), Mumbai - 400 052, to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter (Q1 of FY 2017-18) ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE