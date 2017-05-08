App
Stocks
Announcements
May 08, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jetking Infotrain to consider dividend

Jetking Infotrain Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Jetking Infotrain Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to discuss along with other matters:

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;

2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;

3. To decide the date, timing and venue of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;

4. To consider re-issue of 18,500 forfeited shares on ‘Preferential Basis’ to the Promoters of the Company.

Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Regulation shall remain closed from May 09, 2017 till June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of adoption of audited financial Results of the Company, consideration and recommendation of dividend and to consider re-issue of 18,500 forfeited shares on Preferential Basis’ to the Promoters.Source : BSE

