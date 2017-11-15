Jet Infraventure - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 13th November, 2017 has considered - Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report and also Re-appointed Mr. Rajul Shah, as Managing Director of the Company for the term of 5 years.
Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 13th November, 2017 has considered - Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report and also Re-appointed Mr. Rajul Shah, as Managing Director of the Company for the term of 5 years.Source : BSE