May 11, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jet Infra: Outcome of board meeting
Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the half year and Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with the Audit Report (Un-Modified) and Declaration in Compliance with Regulation 33(3) (d) of the Listing Regulations.
Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the half year and Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with the Audit Report (Un-Modified) and Declaration in Compliance with Regulation 33(3) (d) of the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE