May 04, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jet Infra's board meeting on May 11, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March, 2017.
