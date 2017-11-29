App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 29, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air France-KLM and Jet Airways sign enhanced cooperation agreement

Air France-KLM and Jet Airways signed a landmark enhanced cooperation agreement for the development of their operations between Europe and India.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Air France-KLM and Jet Airways signed a landmark enhanced cooperation agreement for the development of their operations between Europe and India.

At 11:54 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 667.40, up Rs 10.75, or 1.64 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 727.00 and 52-week low Rs 332.40 on 20 November, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.2 percent below its 52-week high and 100.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,581.49 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.