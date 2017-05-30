May 30, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Jet Airways: Outcome of board meeting This is to inform you that the outcome of board meeting to be held on 30 May 2017. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 30 May 2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Chemfab Alkalie's board recommends final dividend May 30, 2017 09:12 PM Business Garnet Intl: Outcome of board meeting May 30, 2017 09:12 PM Business G.D. Trading: Outcome of board meeting May 30, 2017 09:11 PM Business Rajlaxmi Ind: Outcome of board meeting May 30, 2017 09:11 PM Business Neogem India: Outcome of board meeting May 30, 2017 09:11 PM Business BFL Enterprises board recommends dividend May 30, 2017 09:09 PM Business Uniworth Intl: Outcome of board meeting May 30, 2017 09:09 PM Business ITL Industries: Outcome of board meeting May 30, 2017 09:08 PM Business Grauer & Weil India board recommends final dividend May 30, 2017 09:07 PM