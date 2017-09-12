Jet Airways: Outcome of AGM

Summary of the proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company held on Monday, 11 September, 2017 at 2.30 pm at Y B Chavan Auditorium, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, Nariman Point, Opposite Mantralaya, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021.Further, in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Regulations, please find enclosed details of voting results in respect of the matters transacted at the said AGM. Report submitted by the Scrutinizer, Mr. Taizoon M. Khumri, Practicing Company Secretary, for remote e-voting and voting done through physical ballot form at the AGM is also enclosed herewithSource : BSE