Jet Airways' board meeting on September 12, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on 12 September 2017, inter alia, to approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017.In this connection, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 4 September 2017 to 14 September 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open from 15 September 2017.Source : BSE