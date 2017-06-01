Jenson Nicholso's board meeting on June 08, 2017

Dear Sir,Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th day of June, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Hotel Maurya, Patna, Bihar-800001, inter alia to consider and approve the following:1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for half year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and take note of Auditor's Report of Statutory Auditor on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.3. To take note of formation of a newly formed Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company in the name and style of Jenson & Nicholson Colours Private Limited.4. To approve proposal to pledge Company's Investment in equity shares (100%) of its wholly owned Subsidiary Company named Jenson & Nicholson Colours Private Limited (JNCPL) as security to existing lender of the Company i.e. Vivid Colors Private Limited.Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading as per Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading window for all designated employees or connected person or their immediate relatives will remain closed from 01st June 2017 to 10th June, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Kindly take the above information on your records.Thanking You,Yours faithfully,For Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd.Yogesh Kumar Gautam(Company Secretary)M.NO. A31119Source : BSE