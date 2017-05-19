Jenburkt Pharma's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Kindly note that pursuant to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to take on record the audited results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.Source : BSE