HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeevan Scientific Technology's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th day of December, 2017.

 
 
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th day of December, 2017 at 04.00 P.M to consider the Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2017 at the registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No: 1 & 2, Sai Krupa Enclave, Manikonda Jagir, Near Lanco Hills, Goloconda (Post), Hyderabad - 500008.Source : BSE
