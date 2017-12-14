JBM Auto - Outcome of board meeting

Please find attached the outcome of Board meeting held on 14.12.2017.

JBM Auto is in the Auto Ancillaries sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,073.63 crore.

The company management includes Surendra Kumar Arya - Chairman, Nishant Arya - Director, Ashok Kumar Agarwal - Director, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal - Director, Sandip Sanyal - Executive Director, Pravin Tripathi - Addnl.Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532605 and the NSE with an NSE Code of JBMA.

Its Registered office is at 601, Hemkunt Chambers, 89, Nehru Place,, New Delhi,Delhi - 110019.

Their Registrars are M C S Ltd.Source : BSE