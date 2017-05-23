App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JBM Auto to consider dividend

JBM Auto Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider the annual audited accounts and financial results of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and declaration of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said financial year.

JBM Auto to consider dividend
JBM Auto Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the annual audited accounts and financial results of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and declaration of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said financial year.

Further, as per the "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the 'Trading Window’ shall remain close for Directors / Officers/ designated employees of the Company from May 23, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE

