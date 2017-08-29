App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JBM Auto's board meeting on September 4, 2017

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Further, as per the "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the 'Tradin

JBM Auto's board meeting on September 4, 2017
Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Further, as per the "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the 'Trading Window' shall remain close for Directors / Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 28th August, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 4th September, 2017.

Please take it on your record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.