JBM Auto's board meeting on September 4, 2017

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Further, as per the "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the 'Trading Window' shall remain close for Directors / Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 28th August, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 4th September, 2017.Please take it on your record.Source : BSE