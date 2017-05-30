JBF Industries: Outcome of board meeting

In Compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017, approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 30th May, 2017.We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended dividend on equity share capital @ Rs.1 /- (Rupees One only) per equity share of Rs.10/- each.The Board has also approved the payment of dividend to Preference Shareholders based on their agreed terms.The dates of Annual General Meeting and Book Closure will be informed in due course of timeSource : BSE