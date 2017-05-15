JBF Industries to consider dividend

JBF Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on May 30, 2017, to consider Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017 and Audited Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and Balance Sheet as on that date.The Board will also recommend the dividend on Preference Shares and on equity shares of the Company, if any.Source : BSE