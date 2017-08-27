Aug 23, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JB Chemicals' AGM on September 19, 2017
In compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 19, 2017.
Source : BSE