May 17, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals to consider buyback of equity shares

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 04, 2017, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has now informed BSE that
the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting to be held on May 23, 2017 will also consider the proposal for Buy-back of fully paid-up Equity Shares by the Company and other matters incidental thereto pursuant to Article 190 of the Articles of Association of the Company, provisions of Sections 68, 69 and 70 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998 as amended.Source : BSE

