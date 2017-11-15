App
Announcements
Nov 13, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaysynth Dyestuff - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of 04/2017-18 Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 13th November, 2017.

 
 
Outcome of 04/2017-18 Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 13th November, 2017.

Jaysynth Dyestu is in the Dyes & Pigments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 69.43 crore.

The company management includes Parag Sharadchandra Kothari - Chairman & Managing Director, Nikhil Sharadchandra Kothari - Non Executive Director, Jyoti Nirav Kothari - Non Executive Director, Rajendra Maganlal Desai - Independent Director, Prakash Mahadeo Kale - Independent Director, Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek - Independent Director, Bhavesh Virsen Panjuani - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 506910 and the NSE with an NSE Code of JAYDYSTUF.

Its Registered office is at 301, Sumer Kendra, P B Marg,,Worli, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400018.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
