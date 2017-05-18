Jaysynth Dyestuff India to consider dividend

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd has informed BSE that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter -alia, to consider and approve:1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.3. Recommendation of the Equity dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window in the Equity Shares of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for regulating and reporting trading by Insiders and for Fair Disclosure, 2015 will be closed from May 19, 2017 and will continue to remain closed till June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE