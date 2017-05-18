Jaysynth Dyestuff's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice of 01/2017-18 Board Meeting of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 inter –alia to consider and approve: 1.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.Recommendation of the Equity dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, the Trading Window in the Equity Shares of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for regulating and reporting trading by Insiders and for Fair Disclosure, 2015 will be closed from Friday, 19th May, 2017 and will continue to remain closed till Thursday, 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE