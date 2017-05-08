May 08, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jayshree Tea recommends dividend
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that in the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 08, 2017, have recommended a dividend for the year 2016-17 at 10 percent i.e. 50 paise per share (face value of Rs. 5/- each) on the paid up equity share capital of the Company.
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that in the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 08, 2017, have recommended a dividend for the year 2016-17 @10% (Ten percent) i.e. 0.50 paise per share (face value of Rs. 5/- each) on the paid up equity share capital of the Company.Source : BSE