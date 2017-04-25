App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jayshree Tea's board meeting on May 8, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of board of directors of the Company scheduled on Monday 8th May, 2017.

Jayshree Tea's board meeting on May 8, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Monday 8th May, 2017, for the following purposes: 1)To consider and approve the company's Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2017 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date together with relative notes thereon 2)To consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 3) To recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 on equity sharesSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.