Jayshree Tea's board meeting on May 8, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Monday 8th May, 2017, for the following purposes: 1)To consider and approve the company's Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2017 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date together with relative notes thereon 2)To consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 3) To recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17 on equity sharesSource : BSE