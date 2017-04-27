Jaykay Enterprises' board meeting on May 18, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (‘the said Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors (No. 2 of 2017) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at Kanpur, interalia to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017. Necessary newspaper insertion is being/has been published in leading Newspapers. Further, in terms of the Insider Trading Code of the Company the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities will remain close for designated employees/Directors/Promoters of the Company and other Connected Persons in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from 9th May, 2017 6 P.M. till 20th May, 2017 6 P.M.. Individual notice to Insiders covered under the said Code is being sent /mailed in due course. Kindly admit the above information on records and notify the members accordingly.Source : BSE