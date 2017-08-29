Aug 28, 2017 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jayatma Spinners: Outcome of board meeting
Jayatma Spinners has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 28, 2017.
- Approval of draft notice for calling the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 26, 2017.Source : BSE
