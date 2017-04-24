Apr 24, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jayant Agro-Organics' board meeting on May 6, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 to consider, approve and to take on record, Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, and to consider and recommend declaration of dividend on equity shares, if any, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
