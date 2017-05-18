App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jayabharat Credit's board meeting on May 27, 2017

In terms of Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, kindly be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 1.00 P.M. at 17-B Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi 110002 for considering the Audited Annual Accounts for the year 2016 – 2017

Jayabharat Credit's board meeting on May 27, 2017
In terms of Clause 29(1)(a) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, kindly be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 1.00 P.M. at 17-B Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi 110002 for considering the Audited Annual Accounts for the year 2016 – 2017Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.