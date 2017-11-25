Jay Ushin's board meeting held on December 13, 2017

Intimation of Board meeting to be held on December 13, 2017 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2017.

Jay Ushin is in the Auto Ancillaries sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 171.51 crore.

The company management includes J P Minda - Chairman, Ashwani Minda - Managing Director & CEO, Vandana Minda - Non Executive Director, Bharat Bhushan Chadha - Independent Director, Ashok Panjwani - Independent Director, Shiv Raj Singh - Independent Director, Balraj Bhanot - Independent Director. Source : BSE