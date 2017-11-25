App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 11:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jay Ushin's board meeting held on December 13, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Intimation of Board meeting to be held on December 13, 2017 to consider and approve, the unaudited financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Intimation of Board meeting to be held on December 13, 2017 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2017.

Jay Ushin is in the Auto Ancillaries sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 171.51 crore.

The company management includes J P Minda - Chairman, Ashwani Minda - Managing Director & CEO, Vandana Minda - Non Executive Director, Bharat Bhushan Chadha - Independent Director, Ashok Panjwani - Independent Director, Shiv Raj Singh - Independent Director, Balraj Bhanot - Independent Director. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.