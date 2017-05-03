May 03, 2017 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jay Ushin's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Board Meeting to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.
