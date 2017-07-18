Jay BharatMarut: Outcome of board meeting

Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Result for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 (F.Y. 2017-18) along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The said results have been reviewed by the audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meetings held today.The Board of Directors meeting was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 PM.You are requested to please take the same on record.Source : BSE