App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 18, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jay BharatMarut: Outcome of board meeting

The said results have been reviewed by the audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meetings held today.

Jay BharatMarut: Outcome of board meeting
Please find enclosed herewith the Un-audited Financial Result for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 (F.Y. 2017-18) along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The said results have been reviewed by the audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meetings held today.

The Board of Directors meeting was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 PM.

You are requested to please take the same on record.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.