Jay BharatMarut: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in its meeting held today i.e., 19th April, 2017 commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 06:00 PM: 1. Enclosed audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Enclosed audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 including Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date. 3. Enclosed Auditors' Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 4. The Board of Directors recommended a Dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs 2.5 per share (on fully paid up equity share of Rs 5/- each) for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, Declaration in respect of Audit Reports with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 is enclosed. You are requested to please take the same on record.Source : BSE