Aug 30, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jauss Polymers' board meeting September 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Monday, 04th day of September, 2017.

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Monday, 04th day of September, 2017 at 02:00 P.M at its Corporate office address i.e. 801-802, 8th Floor, Tower-2, Assotech Business Cresterra, Sector-135, Noida 201301 of the Company, inter alia to consider and approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Board's Report for the financial year 2016-17 and to fix the Book closure & Record date and cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of members who are entitled to vote at Annual General Meeting and any other agenda items.Source : BSE

