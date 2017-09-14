App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jarigold Textiles: Outcome of board meeting

Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, duly signed as approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the following:

1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, duly signed as approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company.

2. Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, viz. M/s. DJNV & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, dated 14th September, 2017, addressed to the Board of Directors of the Company on the Limited Review of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as aforesaid.

The meeting was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:50 P.M.Source : BSE
