Aug 31, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jarigold Textiles' board meeting on September 14, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 at its Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016, that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 at its Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

In accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Clause 6 of 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders', the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Person and their Immediate Relatives (including Directors) shall remain closed from 31st August, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE

