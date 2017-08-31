James Warren's board meeting on September 9, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 amongst other business.Source : BSE