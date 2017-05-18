May 18, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
James Warren's board meeting on May 29, 2017
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held for the following purposes :- 1.To approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2.To approve the Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017; 3. To consider & recommend re-appointment of M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company; 4. To approve Directors' Report for the financial year 2016-17; 5. To consider any other business as may be decided by the Board.Source : BSE