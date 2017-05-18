App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

James Warren's board meeting on May 29, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held to approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

James Warren's board meeting on May 29, 2017
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held for the following purposes :- 1.To approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2.To approve the Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017; 3. To consider & recommend re-appointment of M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company; 4. To approve Directors' Report for the financial year 2016-17; 5. To consider any other business as may be decided by the Board.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.