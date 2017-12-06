App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Marmo Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

Further, as per the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for directors/designated employees, other persons having access to the price sensitive information and their dependents from December 07 to December 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.