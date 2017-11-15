Jain Irrigation's pipe division bags Amrut Water Supply Project of Rs 183cr

The company's pipe division has been awarded a contract of Jalgaon City Water Supply Scheme under the Amrut Abhiyan Yojana. The value of the contract is Rs 183 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 119.80 and 52-week low Rs 79.80 on 25 April, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 17.45 percent below its 52-week high and 23.93 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,909.06 crore. Source : BSE