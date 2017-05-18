Jain Irrigation Systems to consider dividend

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, to review, finalise and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2017.The Board shall also consider recommending to Shareholders at 30th AGM a Dividend on Ordinary Equity Shares and DVR Equity Shares of the Company in the same meeting.Source : BSE