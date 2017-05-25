May 24, 2017 11:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jain Irrigation's board recommends dividend
Jain Irrigation Systems has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, has recommended Dividend on Ordinary Equity/DVR Equity Shares @ Rs. 0.75 per share (37.5%) of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholders at ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.
