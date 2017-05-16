May 16, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jain Irrigation completes acquisition of 80% stake in 2 United States' largest micro-irrigation dealers
Jain Irrigation Systems through it multi generation wholly owned subsidiary in the United States of America has completed acquisition of 80 percent stake in the two of the United States’ largest micro-irrigation dealers – Agri-Valley Irrigation, LLC and Irrigation Design and Construction, LLC.
