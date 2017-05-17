May 17, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jaidka Foods' board meeting on May 27, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th May, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE