Jai Hind Synth's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 for to consider and adopt Audited Statement of Accounts for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 26.05.2017 to 01.06.2017 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open on 02.06.2017.Source : BSE