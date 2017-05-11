App
Announcements
May 11, 2017

Jai Corp to consider dividend

Jai Corp has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommending dividend on preference and equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.

Jai Corp Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommending dividend on preference and equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.

Pursuant to the Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate. Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated pursuant to Regulation 9 in Chapter IV read with Schedule B to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. 2015. trading window of the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 5:00 pm today till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.Source : BSE

