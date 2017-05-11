Jai Corp to consider dividend

Jai Corp Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommending dividend on preference and equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.Pursuant to the Company’s Code of Conduct to Regulate. Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated pursuant to Regulation 9 in Chapter IV read with Schedule B to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. 2015. trading window of the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 5:00 pm today till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.Source : BSE