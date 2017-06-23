Jai Balaji Industries: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 23rd June, 2017, which commenced at 2.45 p.m and concluded at 3.30 p.m have approved the part conversion of 46,00,000 convertible warrants into 46,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each out of balance 82,05,000 convertible warrants to non-promoter, Mahesh Kumar Keyal-HUF, (represented by Shri Mahesh Kumar Keyal- Karta) pursuant to exercise of their rights of conversion of warrants into equity shares and accordingly the Board of Directors have allotted 46,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up on account of conversion.Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs.88,18,14,860/- consisting of 8,81,81,486 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.92,78,14,860/- consisting of 9,27,81,486 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.Source : BSE