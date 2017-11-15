Jagson Airlines - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., 13th November, 2017 has considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone financial statement for the quarter ending on 30th September, 2017. Copy of the aforesaid results along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith.
Source : BSE
