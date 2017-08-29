App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jagson Airlines: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th August, 2017 has decided, amongst others, as below:

1. To conduct the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended on 31/03/2017 dated on 23rd September, 2017, Saturday at The Golf Glade, Naldehra, Distt.-Shimla, Himachal Pradesh at 10:00 A.M.

We are hereby attaching a copy of the Annual Report,

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 26th August, 2017 has decided, amongst others, as below:

1. To conduct the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended on 31/03/2017 dated on 23rd September, 2017, Saturday at The Golf Glade, Naldehra, Distt.-Shimla, Himachal Pradesh at 10:00 A.M.

We are hereby attaching a copy of the Annual Report, containing AGM Notice and other annexures.

2. The book closure date will be from 20/09/2017 to 22/09/2017.

3. The Company will provide E-Voting facility to members.

4. The E-voting will remain open from 9:00 A.M. on 20/09/2017 to 5:00 P.M. on 22/09/2017.

5. For E-Voting purpose, record date will be 25/08/2017.

Details of E-Voting schedule and other matters will also be available on http://jagson-id.wix.com/jagsonairlinesltd

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

