you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 29, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jagson Airlines: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 & 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 11.00 AM considered and approved Audited Financial Results (standalone) of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2017. Further in pursuance to section 139 (1), the Board noted the written consent received from Mr. Madan Jha, chartered accountant to act as the auditor of the Company after completion of the term of current auditor
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

