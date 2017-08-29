Jagson Airlines' AGM on September 23, 2017

Dear Sir,In pursuance of Listing Agreement we would like to inform you that Annual General Meeting of Jagson Airlines Limited for the financial year ended on 31st March 2017 will be held on 23rd September 2017, Saturday at The Golf Glade, Naldehra, Distt.-Shimla, Himachal Pradesh at 10:00 A.M.Thanking you.Yours faithfullyFor Jagson Airlines Limited.CHAIRMANSource : BSE